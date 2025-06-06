Jun 6, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Here are 7 books every Gen Z should read as this will change how you think, live and grow.
Atomic Habits
Atomic Habits by James Clear shows how tiny daily habits add up to massive success. It's practical, science-backed, and perfect for building better routines.
The Psychology of Money
Written by Morgan Housel, this book breaks down why we spend, save, and invest the way we do. A must-read for financial literacy and smarter choices.
Ever wonder what gives life meaning? This book written by Frances Miralles & Héctor García gives Japanese idea of ikigai, or "reason to live." Discover how passion, profession, and purpose can align to create a happier life.
Ikigai
Clinical psychologist by Meg Jay explains how to make smart moves in career, love, and identity before it’s too late.
The Defining Decade
This brutally honest book by Mark Manson says it's okay to struggle. What matters is where you put your energy.
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
This book by Chimamanda makes the case for modern feminism in a way that's clear, personal, and relatable.
We Should All Be Feminists
Written by Viktor E. Frankl, it shows in Nazi concentration camps, Frankl shares how even in the worst moments, we can find meaning.
Man’s Search for Meaning