Mar 21, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

Top 7 most expensive vintage wines in the world

Muskaan Gupta

Due to their age, flavour, and rarity, vintage wines are highly valued and frequently bring in incredible sums of money at auction. A collector's paradise are these opulent bottles. These are the world's top 7 priciest vintage wines.

This Burgundy, which sold for $558,000 (roughly ₹4.18 crore), is well-known for its exceptional quality and rarity.

1945 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grand Cru

Celebrated for its rich blackcurrant flavours, this Californian wine brought $500,000 (approximately ₹3.75 crore) at a charity auction.

Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon 1992

With its recognisable 'V' label, this wine brought in $310,700 (roughly ₹2.33 crore) at auction.

Jeroboam of Château Mouton-Rothschild 1945

A Saint-Émilion wine with rich, nuanced flavours that sold for $304,375 (approximately ₹2.28 crore).

Château Lafite Rothschild 1787

A Saint-Émilion wine with rich, nuanced flavours that sold for $304,375 (approximately ₹2.28 crore).

Cheval Blanc 1947

Three bottles, valued for their age and the legacy of the estate, sold for $230,000 each, or about ₹1.72 crore.

Château Lafite 1869

This Bordeaux, which is valued at $225,000 (roughly ₹1.69 crore), has historical significance because it is associated with Thomas Jefferson.

Château Margaux 1787

Image source: Google Images

