Top 7 most expensive vintage wines in the world

Due to their age, flavour, and rarity, vintage wines are highly valued and frequently bring in incredible sums of money at auction. A collector's paradise are these opulent bottles. These are the world's top 7 priciest vintage wines.
This Burgundy, which sold for $558,000 (roughly ₹4.18 crore), is well-known for its exceptional quality and rarity.
1945 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grand Cru
Celebrated for its rich blackcurrant flavours, this Californian wine brought $500,000 (approximately ₹3.75 crore) at a charity auction.
Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon 1992
With its recognisable 'V' label, this wine brought in $310,700 (roughly ₹2.33 crore) at auction.
Jeroboam of Château Mouton-Rothschild 1945
A Saint-Émilion wine with rich, nuanced flavours that sold for $304,375 (approximately ₹2.28 crore).
Château Lafite Rothschild 1787
Cheval Blanc 1947
Three bottles, valued for their age and the legacy of the estate, sold for $230,000 each, or about ₹1.72 crore.
Château Lafite 1869
This Bordeaux, which is valued at $225,000 (roughly ₹1.69 crore), has historical significance because it is associated with Thomas Jefferson.