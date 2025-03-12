Mar 12, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

7 morning drinks to boost your kidney health

Rich in citric acid, it helps prevent kidney stones and flush out toxins. Drinking it in the morning supports hydration and overall kidney function.

Lemon Water

Packed with antioxidants, it reduces inflammation and supports kidney health. It also aids digestion and promotes detoxification.

Ginger Tea

Hydrates the body while balancing electrolytes to reduce kidney strain. Its potassium content helps prevent kidney stones.

Coconut Water

Contains polyphenols that protect the kidneys from damage and oxidative stress. Regular consumption may improve overall kidney function.

Green Tea

Helps detoxify the kidneys and may prevent stone formation. It also supports digestion and balances pH levels.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Supports urinary tract health by preventing bacterial infections. It may also reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Cranberry Juice

A natural diuretic that helps cleanse the kidneys and remove toxins. It also helps regulate blood sugar and blood pressure.

Barley Water

