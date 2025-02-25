7 modern baby boy names inspired by Shiva

Searching for a name for your baby boy that is both trendy and meaningful? These Shiva-inspired names, which stand for power and divinity, combine tradition and modernity. Shiva inspired 7 modern baby boy names.
This name, which means courage and valour, conveys the fearlessness of Lord Shiva.
Shaurya
A modern yet traditional name that represents another manifestation of Shiva, the protector of the northeast.
Ishaan
This name represents purity and divine energy and was inspired by Shiva's sacred beads.
Rudraksh
Meaning "a part of Shiva," this term represents a close spiritual bond with the god.
Shivansh
Derived from the sacred sound "Om," which is connected to Shiva and represents cosmic energy.
Omkar
This unique name, which translates to "earth" or "greatness," captures the vastness of Shiva.
Mahin
Neelkanth (blue throat), a representation of Shiva's strength and selflessness, served as inspiration.