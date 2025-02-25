Feb 25, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
7 Maha Shivratri fasting rules you should know
Muskaan Gupta
As seen with fasting and devotion, Maha Shivratri is a revered Hindu holiday honouring Lord Shiva. Here are 7 Maha Shivratri fasting rules you should be aware of in order to observe it properly.
To ease into the fast, eat light, sattvic (pure) food the day before. Steer clear of heavy meals and garlic and onions.
Pre-Fast Preparation
You can observe a partial fast (light sattvic meals), a phalahar fast (fruits and milk), or a full nirjala fast (no food or water).
Fasting Types
Offer Lord Shiva water, milk, honey, and bael leaves during prayers; these are thought to be very auspicious.
Sacred Offerings
Avoid non-vegetarian foods, grains, pulses, and alcohol. Limit your intake to fruits, milk, and foods that are good for fasting, such as water chestnut flour and buckwheat.
Avoid Tamasic Foods
To strengthen the fast's spiritual component, read the Shiva Purana, recite "Om Namah Shivaya," and practise meditation.
Chanting and Meditation
To obtain divine blessings, stay up all night and perform Shiva katha, bhajans, and prayers.
Night Vigil (Jaagran)
After prayers the following morning, break the fast by consuming water and light, sattvic food to aid in digestion.
Breaking the Fast
Image source: Google Images
