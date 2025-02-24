7 Lucky plants to attract wealth, prosperity and success

Feb 24, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Certain plants are believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and success, according to feng shui and traditional practices. Placing these plants in your home or workspace can create a vibrant atmosphere, encouraging growth and success.
The Money Tree is a symbol of good luck and prosperity, often used in feng shui. Its five leaves represent the five elements, balancing and inviting wealth. Placing it in the southeast corner of your space is believed to maximize its benefits.
Lucky Bamboo, a plant from the Dracaena family, is believed to bring good fortune, harmony, and wealth in feng shui and Chinese culture.
The Jade Plant, also known as the Money Plant, is a succulent believed to bring financial stability and prosperity. Placing it in the southeast corner of your home or office is thought to maximize its benefits.
Citrus Trees, such as lemon or orange, are considered auspicious in feng shui, symbolizing wealth and happiness. Their scent also promotes clarity, freshness, and mental well-being.
Orchids symbolize beauty, luxury, and strength, representing growth, refinement, and a positive environment. They're also believed to enhance one's reputation and career.
The Oxalis, or Lucky Shamrock Plant, is believed to bring good luck and features three-lobed foliage and delicate flowers. It's low-maintenance, requiring bright, indirect light and infrequent watering.
Pothos is a low-maintenance plant with symbolic growth representing continuous improvement and prosperity, featuring heart-shaped, green-and-yellow leaves.