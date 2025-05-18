May 18, 2025, 08:04 PM IST

7 lessons we learn too late in life

Shweta Singh

You can always earn more money, but you can never get back lost time.

Time vs money

Without good physical and mental health, nothing else truly matters; not success, not wealth.

Health is wealth

Friendships fade, relationships evolve, and learning to let go is part of growth.

People change

The biggest successes often come after multiple failures. Mistakes are stepping stones, not roadblocks.

Its ok top fail

No person, job, or possession can give lasting happiness if you're not at peace with yourself.

Happiness comes from within

Trying to please everyone only leads to frustration. Stay true to your path, even if it's lonely sometimes.

Be your own support system

Blaming others gets you nowhere. Taking ownership of your actions is the first step to real change.

You are responsible for your life

