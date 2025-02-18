7 JioHotstar plans for unlimited entertainment

Are you trying to find the greatest streaming experience? With plans for everything from sports to movies and more, JioHotstar has something to offer everyone. Choose the best JioHotstar plan for you by looking through the 7 available options for limitless entertainment!
For Rs 499 a year, stream in high definition on a single mobile device.
Mobile Plan
For Rs 899 per year, enjoy Full HD streaming on two devices at once, such as TVs and smartphones.
Super Plan
For Rs 1,499 a year, access content in 4K Ultra HD quality on four devices at once.
Premium Plan
Offering special access to major sporting events for Rs 299 per month, this site caters to live sports fans.
Sports Pack
For Rs 999 a year, up to four family members can stream in high definition across devices at the same time.
Family Plan
Students receive a discounted rate of Rs 399 per year for access on one device in high definition.
Student Plan
For Rs 199 a month, you can access all content in 4K Ultra HD on four devices.