7 jaw-dropping hairstyles of Cristiano Ronaldo 

Feb 9, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Sports players aren’t famous for only their sports techniques but also a lot for their lifestyles.
Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely among those sports players who are revered as much for their lifestyle as their sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hairstyles are one of the most favorite among CR7 fans. Here is a list of some of his most popular hairstyles.
Neatly Sleeked Back- February 2024 Christiano loves to experiment with hair but prefers short hair mostly. He styles his hair with hair gel most of the time.
Buzzed Cut-March 2023 Buzzed cut or popularly crew cut is that hairstyle which suits him the most, although he looks ravishing in every hairstyle. Ronaldo sported this hairstyle during a visit to Jacob & Co. Boutique in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.
Traditional Side Part-October 2022 Being classic is Ronaldo’s thing. Neatly combed back hair with the traditional side suits him perfectly.
Curved Fade Haircut- March 2022 The fade haircut has become a classic trend in men’s grooming, and one notable individual who has fully adopted this fashionable style is Ronaldo.
Smooth Wave Comb-Back- February 2022 The classic wavy slick back has two main components: The smooth waves of the hair and the sleeky waved back look. It is perfect for anyone wanting to look both stylish and elegant at the same time.
Sharp Side Part- December 2021 Another spin-off of the traditional side part is the sharp side part. Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly a trendsetter in the world of men’s hairstyles. One style he has effortlessly mastered and taken to new levels of appeal is the wavy slick back.
Tapered Crew Cut-October 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo sported a very short haircut in October 2021 that the world probably had seen rarely on him. A tapered crew gives the Portuguese striker a fashionable appeal that is easy to maintain.