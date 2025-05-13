7 inspirational quotes by Virat Kohli will lead you to success

May 13, 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. However, here are 7 quotes by former captain that will lead you to success.
1. "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success."
2. Whatever you want to do, do with full passion and work really hard towards it. Don't look anywhere else. There will be a few distractions, but if you can be true to yourself, you will be successful for sure.
3. "Irrespective of whether you have talent or not, one has to work hard. Just being talented doesn't mean anything; you can end up wasting it before you realize."
4. “I love playing under pressure. In fact, if there's no pressure, then I'm not in the perfect zone.”
“No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win.”
6. “A fit body gives you confidence. And there's nothing more impressive than a great attitude, which you can wear on your sleeve. But you'll have to remember the difference between being rude and being confident.”
7. “I'm not someone who sits at home and doesn't like to go out, doesn't like to watch movies. I like to live my life.”