Mar 24, 2025, 07:34 AM IST
7 inspirational quotes by Neem Karoli Baba on success
Shivani Tiwari
Neem Karoli Baba's view on success is not as the collection of wealth or power but as the accomplishment of inner peace, satisfaction, and the ability to love unconditionally.
Here are 7 inspirational quotes by Neem Karoli Baba that offer insight into his perspective on success and the path to spiritual fulfilment.
'The World is your home and work is your religion. '
Work is worship
'When you work for God, you don't do it for praise. You do it with love.'
Work with Love
'When you work, you should work in such a way that no one can find fault with it.'
Work with Excellence
'This world is all attachment. Yet you get worried because you are attached.'
Overcome Attachments
'Serve the poor and unfortunate, serve humanity.'
Serve Humanity
'Love everyone, serve everyone, remember God, and tell the truth.'
Love, Serve, and Feed
'To keep the body in good health is a duty; otherwise, we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.'
Health and Work
