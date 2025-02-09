Feb 9, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

7 Indian herbs and spices to fight cancer

Shweta Singh

Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help prevent cancer growth.

Turmeric

Rich in sulfur compounds that can boost immunity and reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Garlic

Has bioactive compounds that may slow cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation.

Ginger

Known for its anti-cancer properties, it helps protect cells from damage and boosts immunity.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Contains antioxidants that may help lower cancer risk by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Cinnamon

Has eugenol, which may help stop cancer cell growth and prevent tumour formation.

Clove

Contains piperine, which enhances the absorption of other cancer-fighting compounds like curcumin.

Black Pepper

