7 Indian herbs and spices to fight cancer

Feb 9, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help prevent cancer growth.
Rich in sulfur compounds that can boost immunity and reduce the risk of certain cancers.
Has bioactive compounds that may slow cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation.
Known for its anti-cancer properties, it helps protect cells from damage and boosts immunity.
Contains antioxidants that may help lower cancer risk by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.
Has eugenol, which may help stop cancer cell growth and prevent tumour formation.
Contains piperine, which enhances the absorption of other cancer-fighting compounds like curcumin.