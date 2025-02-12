7 iconic women who redefined fashion and style

These revolutionary women have revolutionised the fashion industry by breaking stereotypes and establishing classic trends. Generations are still motivated by their influence. These 7 legendary women revolutionised style and fashion!
Redefined edgy and unusual style by introducing punk and rebellion into high fashion.
Vivienne Westwood
An international fashion icon who blended style with daring, avant-garde decisions.
Princess Diana
She influenced contemporary fashion trends and industry norms while serving as editor-in-chief of Vogue.
Anna Wintour
Combines business, fashion, and music while pushing boundaries with Fenty's daring and inclusive designs.
Rihanna
Redefining beauty standards and opening the door for diversity in fashion, this supermodel was one of the first.
Naomi Campbell
Transformed 1960s fashion and popularised the miniskirt.
Mary Quant
Supports ethical luxury and sustainable fashion through her brand.