7 air-purifying plants for your home
Pollutants can be found in indoor air, but some houseplants can purify the air naturally while also enhancing the aesthetics of your room. These 7 indoor plants naturally clean the air!
This resilient plant, also called Mother-in-Law's Tongue, releases oxygen at night while absorbing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.
Snake Plant
A lovely flowering plant that eliminates carbon monoxide, mould spores, and ammonia from indoor air.
Peace Lily
Aloe Vera improves indoor air quality by filtering toxins like formaldehyde and benzene in addition to its skincare benefits.
Aloe Vera
This graceful palm is ideal for dry indoor environments because it removes airborne pollutants and functions as a natural humidifier.
Areca Palm
It is a well-known air purification plant that is simple to maintain and has the capacity to absorb formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants.
Spider Plant
This verdant plant is perfect for lowering indoor dryness because it increases humidity and eliminates toxins.
Boston Fern
The Rubber Plant efficiently eliminates airborne pollutants and raises the oxygen content of your house with its big, glossy leaves.
Rubber Plant
