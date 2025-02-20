Feb 20, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Leave-in conditioner can help dry and frizzy hair, naturally curly hair, and any hair type that needs moisture, softness, and a little extra TLC. Here are some amazing DIY recipes of the same.
This basic recipe will work for a variety of moisture-needing hair types and is fairly light, meaning it won't weigh down hair as much as some of the other highly moisturizing recipes.
Made with honey, this recipe will help fortify and strengthen hair, while coconut oil will also help prevent breakage and smooth hair.
Coconut milk is richer and fattier than coconut water and can often be found in a can. This leave-in conditioner is a great way to use up coconut milk that you may have left over from a recipe.
This is the lightest leave-in conditioner recipe on the list: It's ideal for those with thinner, oiler, or less-frizzy hair.
The vitamin E and argan oil in this whipped leave-in conditioner will help repair hair, and the geranium is a bright, fresh scent—an ideal accompaniment to this conditioner if you choose to add the essential oils (always optional).
Grapefruit seed extract may help soothe your scalp, while the remaining ingredients create a rich and creamy combination that will moisturize and defrizz hair.
Marshmallow root looks like a brown, fibrous husk and it forms a thick mucilage that has traditionally been used to treat and moisturize hair.
Eggs excel at deep conditioning your hair and reinstating their shine. Along with Olive Oil’s ultra-hydrating abilities, this egg and hair oil mask is a boon for those with dry, damaged hair.