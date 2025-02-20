7 hidden tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu

Feb 20, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
A serene hill station in Namakkal, known for its 70 hairpin bends, Agaya Gangai Waterfalls, and ancient Arapaleeswarar Temple.
A lesser-known hill retreat in Tirunelveli, offering tea plantations, lush forests, and panoramic views of the Western Ghats.
A peaceful getaway near Kodaikanal, often called ‘Little Israel’, featuring misty valleys, Dolphin’s Nose, and breathtaking sunrise points.
A picturesque town with waterfalls, spice plantations, and the scenic Meghamalai Hills, perfect for nature lovers and trekkers.
A quiet hill station near Dindigul, surrounded by dense forests, ideal for trekking, birdwatching, and enjoying unspoiled nature.
A hidden waterfall near Periyakulam, offering clear waters, lush greenery, and a refreshing escape from the crowds.
A historic fort near Villupuram, known as the ‘Troy of the East’, offering stunning views, ancient structures, and an adventurous climb.