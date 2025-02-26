Feb 26, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
7 hidden effects if you weren’t hugged enough as child
Too Independent – They prefer handling everything on their own and avoid asking for help, making them overly self-reliant.
Discomfort with Touch – They feel uneasy when someone touches them, even casually, and may struggle to give or receive hugs.
Need for Personal Space – They value their alone time and don’t like others invading their personal space.
Low Self-Esteem – They often doubt themselves, feel insecure, and may use self-deprecating humor.
People-Pleasing Tendencies – They crave connection and may go out of their way to make others like them.
Trust Issues & Insecurity – Lacking warmth in childhood, they may struggle with trust and feel insecure in relationships.
