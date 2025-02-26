Feb 26, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

7 hidden effects if you weren’t hugged enough as child

Pravrajya Suruchi

Too Independent – They prefer handling everything on their own and avoid asking for help, making them overly self-reliant.

Discomfort with Touch – They feel uneasy when someone touches them, even casually, and may struggle to give or receive hugs.

Need for Personal Space – They value their alone time and don’t like others invading their personal space.

Low Self-Esteem – They often doubt themselves, feel insecure, and may use self-deprecating humor.

People-Pleasing Tendencies – They crave connection and may go out of their way to make others like them.

Trust Issues & Insecurity – Lacking warmth in childhood, they may struggle with trust and feel insecure in relationships.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

