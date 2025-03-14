7 herbal foods that can reverse diabetes

Mar 14, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Contains charantin and polypeptide-p, which help lower blood sugar levels. It improves glucose uptake and reduces sugar spikes naturally.
Rich in soluble fibre, they slow digestion and prevent sudden sugar spikes. They also improve insulin sensitivity, making glucose use more efficient.
Enhances insulin function and slows carbohydrate breakdown, reducing sugar spikes. Regular consumption helps stabilise blood sugar in type 2 diabetes.
Contains phytosterols that regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation. It also supports pancreatic health, improving insulin production.
High in vitamin C and antioxidants, it protects pancreatic cells. It also enhances insulin secretion and reduces oxidative stress.
Curcumin in turmeric improves insulin function and reduces resistance. It also protects pancreatic beta cells and lowers inflammation.
Boosts glucose uptake by muscle cells and enhances insulin secretion. It also reduces inflammation, supporting better diabetes control.