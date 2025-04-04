7 healthy steamed breakfast ideas to start your day right
Muskaan Gupta
Light and nourishing, steamed breakfasts are ideal for a nutritious start to the day. They reduce oil while retaining nutrients. To start your day off right, try these 7 nutritious steamed breakfast ideas.
Light on the stomach and high in probiotics, this traditional South Indian steamed dish is made from fermented rice and lentil batter.
Idli
Made from gramme flour and expertly steamed, this fluffy, tangy Gujarati snack is perfect for a light, high-protein breakfast.
Steamed Dhokla
For a satisfying and light breakfast, combine flattened rice with vegetables and spices, form into balls, and steam.
Steamed Poha Balls
These light yet filling dumplings are a South Indian speciality made with rice flour and coconut.
Steamed Rice Dumplings (Pidi Kozhukattai)
A healthy, soft cake made with vegetables, curd, and oats that provides energy and fibre without the use of added sugar or oils
Steamed Oats Cake
Packed with calcium and perfect for sustaining energy throughout the morning, steamed finger millet noodles are served with coconut or dal.
Ragi Idiyappam
For a filling breakfast, try this traditional Himachali dish, which is made with wheat flour and filled with spiced lentils or vegetables before being perfectly steamed.