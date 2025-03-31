7 healthy fruit custard recipes you must try

Savour the deliciousness and nutritional value of fruit custards. They are the ideal guilt-free dessert because they are naturally sweet and full of vitamins. Try these 7 nutritious fruit custard recipes.
Fresh seasonal fruits and creamy custard combine to create a classic dessert that is naturally sweet and nourishing, suitable for any occasion.
Classic Mixed Fruit Custard
This custard combines ripe bananas and almond milk to create a creamy, dairy-free treat that encourages energy and digestion. It is high in potassium and good fats.
Banana Almond Custard
This custard, which has a tropical twist and contains coconut milk and mango purée, is naturally luscious and full of vitamins and antioxidants.
Mango Coconut Custard
A delicious blend of raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries in a light vanilla custard that offers antioxidants, fibre, and a cool taste explosion.
Berry Delight Custard
With stewed apples and a touch of cinnamon, this warm, comforting custard has natural sweetness, fibre, and metabolism-boosting properties.
Apple Cinnamon Custard
Pomegranate seeds, chia seeds, and vanilla custard combine to create a protein-rich, reviving dessert that is high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.
Pomegranate Chia Custard
Made with ripe papaya and natural honey, this digestion-friendly custard offers vitamins, enzymes, and a naturally sweet flavour without the use of refined sugar.