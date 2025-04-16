Apr 16, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

7 healthy breakfast ideas under 200 calories

Muskaan Gupta

A healthy, light breakfast can increase your energy levels without adding extra calories. Here are 7 nutritious breakfast options that don't exceed 200 calories.

A handful of cherry tomatoes and two boiled eggs provide freshness and protein while reducing calories and increasing nutrients.

Boiled Eggs with Cherry Tomatoes– 150 Calories

A light, high-protein, and refreshing breakfast can be made with a small bowl of low-fat Greek yoghurt topped with mixed berries.

Greek Yoghurt with Berries – 120 Calories

Ideal for hectic mornings, cooked oats in unsweetened almond milk offer a gradual release of energy along with warmth and fibre.

Oats with Almond Milk – 180 Calories

In moderation, one medium apple with a teaspoon of peanut butter provides sweetness, crunch, and good fats.

Apple with Peanut Butter – 190 Calories

For a healthy start to the day, a banana topped with chia seeds offers potassium, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Banana and Chia Seeds – 160 Calories

A single slice of whole wheat toast with mashed avocado on top provides less than 200 calories and healthy fats and fibre.

Whole Wheat Toast with Avocado – 170 Calories

An energising, nutrient-dense, and light green smoothie made with spinach, banana, and almond milk.

Smoothie with Spinach, Banana, and Almond Milk – 180 Calories

Image source: Google Images

Next: Inside Karan Johar's luxurious Rs 30 crore sea-facing duplex, its celebrity designer is...