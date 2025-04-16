Apr 16, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
7 healthy breakfast ideas under 200 calories
Muskaan Gupta
A healthy, light breakfast can increase your energy levels without adding extra calories. Here are 7 nutritious breakfast options that don't exceed 200 calories.
A handful of cherry tomatoes and two boiled eggs provide freshness and protein while reducing calories and increasing nutrients.
Boiled Eggs with Cherry Tomatoes– 150 Calories
A light, high-protein, and refreshing breakfast can be made with a small bowl of low-fat Greek yoghurt topped with mixed berries.
Greek Yoghurt with Berries – 120 Calories
Ideal for hectic mornings, cooked oats in unsweetened almond milk offer a gradual release of energy along with warmth and fibre.
Oats with Almond Milk – 180 Calories
In moderation, one medium apple with a teaspoon of peanut butter provides sweetness, crunch, and good fats.
Apple with Peanut Butter – 190 Calories
For a healthy start to the day, a banana topped with chia seeds offers potassium, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Banana and Chia Seeds – 160 Calories
A single slice of whole wheat toast with mashed avocado on top provides less than 200 calories and healthy fats and fibre.
Whole Wheat Toast with Avocado – 170 Calories
An energising, nutrient-dense, and light green smoothie made with spinach, banana, and almond milk.
Smoothie with Spinach, Banana, and Almond Milk – 180 Calories
