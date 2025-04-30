Apr 30, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
7 healthy and delicious ways to include black chana in your lunch
A legume high in protein, black chana enhances meals with taste and nutrition. Here are 7 tasty and nutritious ways to eat black chana for lunch.
For a light lunch, combine boiled black chana with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, lemon juice, and spices to make a protein-rich, refreshing salad.
Black Chana Salad
For a filling curry that goes well with rice or chapati, simmer black chana in a spicy tomato-onion gravy.
Black Chana Curry
For a quick, flavourful, and high-fiber stir-fry, combine boiled black chana with curry leaves, mustard seeds, garlic, and chillies.
Black Chana Stir-Fry
Make healthy parathas by mashing cooked chana with spices and stuffing it into whole wheat dough. They go well with curd or pickle for a satisfying lunch.
Black Chana Stuffed Paratha
In a spiced broth, combine black chana with seasonal vegetables to create a nutritious, filling, and hearty soup.
Black Chana and Vegetable Soup
To make a tasty and high-protein one-pot, mildly spiced pulao, sauté rice and black chana with aromatic spices.
Chana Pulao
For a quick and delectable lunch on the run, stuff whole wheat wraps with spiced black chana, lettuce, onion, and yoghurt dressing.
Black Chana Wrap
