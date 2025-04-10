7 healthy and delicious beetroot lunchbox recipes for kids
Muskaan Gupta
Beetroot is a vibrant, nutrient-dense vegetable that is ideal for meals for children. It enhances regular lunches with flavour, colour, and health benefits. These are 7 tasty and nutritious beetroot lunchbox ideas for kids.
A colourful, delicious, and iron-rich lunch option is a soft paratha filled with beetroot and rolled with cheese or hummus.
Beetroot Paratha Rolls
Their tiffin gains flavour, colour, and nutrients from the addition of aromatic beetroot rice cooked with mild spices and a variety of vegetables.
Beetroot Rice with Veggies
Kids will love this creamy, colourful sandwich filling made with grated beetroot, cheese, and light mayo.
Beetroot and Cheese Sandwich
Beetroot puree mini idlis are fun, bite-sized, and ideal for dipping in ketchup or chutney.
Beetroot Idlis
For picky little eaters, these sweet beetroot muffins with hidden goodness are a sneaky yet nutritious treat.
Beetroot Muffins
A tasty and nutritious twist is wholewheat pasta tossed in a creamy beetroot sauce.
Beetroot Pasta
Easy to eat and ideal for mid-day school snacks are crunchy beetroot cutlets or patties loaded with vegetables.