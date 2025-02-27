7 health benefits of Ashwagandha for men to increase strength and stamina

Feb 27, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Ashwagandha helps increase testosterone levels, which can improve fertility, muscle growth, and overall vitality in men.
Regular consumption of ashwagandha supports muscle mass, strength, and endurance, making it beneficial for those engaged in physical training.
The herb is known for its adaptogenic properties, which help lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety.
Ashwagandha is traditionally used to enhance libido, improve sperm quality, and support reproductive health in men.
It helps combat fatigue and increases energy levels, making it beneficial for both physical and mental performance.
Ashwagandha helps reduce cholesterol and blood pressure levels, promoting a healthier cardiovascular system.
The herb improves memory, focus, and overall brain function, reducing the risk of cognitive decline over time.