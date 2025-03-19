7 hacks to protect skin from sun without sunscreen
Muskaan Gupta
Sunscreen isn't the only way to protect your skin from the sun; you can also prevent sun damage naturally by making small lifestyle changes. Use these simple tips to stay safe. Here are 7 ways to shield your skin from the sun without using sunscreen.
To protect your skin from direct sunlight, choose UV-blocking materials, wide-brimmed hats, and long sleeves.
Wear Protective Clothing
To lessen exposure, stay under trees, umbrellas, or covered areas during the hottest parts of the day (10 AM–4 PM).
Seek Shade
Use carrot or raspberry seed oils, which provide light UV protection and nourish the skin.
Use Natural Oils
Stay Hydrated & Eat Antioxidant-Rich Foods
Antioxidant-rich foods, such as leafy greens, tomatoes, and berries, strengthen the skin's defences.
Eat Sun-Protective Foods
Water consumption lowers the effects of sun damage and promotes skin health.
Stay Hydrated
For added protection, carry an umbrella or parasol, or cover exposed areas with a scarf.