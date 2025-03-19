Mar 19, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

7 hacks to protect skin from sun without sunscreen

Sunscreen isn't the only way to protect your skin from the sun; you can also prevent sun damage naturally by making small lifestyle changes. Use these simple tips to stay safe. Here are 7 ways to shield your skin from the sun without using sunscreen.

To protect your skin from direct sunlight, choose UV-blocking materials, wide-brimmed hats, and long sleeves.

Wear Protective Clothing

To lessen exposure, stay under trees, umbrellas, or covered areas during the hottest parts of the day (10 AM–4 PM).

Seek Shade

Use carrot or raspberry seed oils, which provide light UV protection and nourish the skin.

Use Natural Oils

Stay Hydrated & Eat Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Antioxidant-rich foods, such as leafy greens, tomatoes, and berries, strengthen the skin's defences.

Eat Sun-Protective Foods

Water consumption lowers the effects of sun damage and promotes skin health.

Stay Hydrated

For added protection, carry an umbrella or parasol, or cover exposed areas with a scarf.

Use an Umbrella or Scarf

