7 habits of Virat Kohli that make him fittest cricketer

Mar 5, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Virat Kohli's 84 runs helped India chase down Australia's 265 on March 4, securing a place in the ICC Champions Trophy final. The 36-year-old player is one of the fittest cricketers in Indian team. Here's what he dose to maintain his fitness at this age.
Hydration: He drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support his performance.
Runs everyday: Virat's fitness routine includes cardio and the most important part of his warm-up session is running and sprinting.
Regular Workouts: He trains hard every day, focusing on strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Discipline: He follows a strict schedule and sticks to his routine, even when traveling.
Trekking: To unwind and work out his entire body, the 36-year-old likes to go on trekking. Virat along with his wife Anushka Sharma often goes on trekking.
Strict Diet: Kohli eats a balanced diet with plenty of protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats. He avoids processed foods and sugary drinks.
Positive Mindset: He maintains a positive attitude and believes in himself, which helps him overcome challenges and stay focused.
Image source: Instagram/ @virat.kohli