7 gorgeous flowers perfect for your balcony garden in April
Muskaan Gupta
Bright, blooming flowers that flourish in the spring are the ideal way to update your balcony garden in April. These flowers will add a lovely touch to your space with their fragrant petals and vibrant colours. These 7 stunning flowers are ideal for your April balcony garden.
With their long-lasting blooms, petunias, which are easy to grow and come in a variety of vibrant colours, add charm to any balcony.
Petunias
In April, bright orange and yellow marigolds flourish, need little maintenance, and deter pests with their potent scent.
Marigolds
These resilient flowers add a touch of colour and a delicate scent to your balcony when they bloom in pots.
Geraniums
Begonias make delicate, vibrant blooms that add brightness to spaces with little care, making them perfect for balconies that receive shade.
Geraniums
Daisies are cheerful and low-maintenance plants that bloom in April and give any balcony garden a new, organic look.
Daisies
Fuchsias are a great option for hanging baskets because of their distinctive, drooping flowers and ability to grow well in partial shade.
Fuchsias
In addition to being lovely, lavender attracts bees and butterflies and fills the air with a calming aroma.