Feb 15, 2025, 09:37 PM IST

7 fruits and vegetables you shouldn't peel

Shweta Singh

The skin contains fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins, which aid digestion and support immunity.

Apples

The peel is rich in fibre and vitamin K, essential for bone health and digestion.

Cucumbers

The outer layer holds a high concentration of antioxidants and vitamin C.

Carrots

The skin is loaded with fibre, potassium, and iron, which help in digestion and heart health.

Potatoes

The deep purple skin has anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that promote brain health.

Eggplants

The peel is full of antioxidants and vitamin A, which boost vision and immunity.

Zucchini

The skin contains fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help regulate blood sugar. 

Sweet potatoes

Next: What Steve Jobs say about successful people?  These 4 commitments will change your life 