7 fruits and vegetables you shouldn't peel

Feb 15, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
The skin contains fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins, which aid digestion and support immunity.
The peel is rich in fibre and vitamin K, essential for bone health and digestion.
The outer layer holds a high concentration of antioxidants and vitamin C.
The skin is loaded with fibre, potassium, and iron, which help in digestion and heart health.
The deep purple skin has anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that promote brain health.
The peel is full of antioxidants and vitamin A, which boost vision and immunity.
The skin contains fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help regulate blood sugar.