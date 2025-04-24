Apr 24, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
7 foods you should never reheat in microwave
While it's convenient to reheat leftovers, not all foods can be microwaved. Some may become unfit for consumption or lose their nutrients. You should never use a microwave to reheat these 7 foods.
If rice is not stored and reheated properly, bacteria known as Bacillus cereus can thrive and cause food poisoning.
Rice
Certain parts of chicken may be undercooked when reheated unevenly in a microwave. Salmonella and other dangerous bacteria are more likely to stay active as a result.
Chicken
Eggs that have been reheated may develop explosive steam pockets. Additionally, nutrients may drastically deteriorate and the texture becomes rubbery and disagreeable.
Eggs (Boiled or Scrambled)
Cooked potatoes that are not properly stored may contain Clostridium botulinum. Botulism poisoning could result from reheating them in the microwave because the bacteria might not be killed.
Potatoes
The proteins in mushrooms reduce quickly. Their composition may change with reheating, which occasionally results in gastrointestinal distress or even food poisoning.
Mushrooms
Seafood that has been microwaved frequently develops a rubbery texture and a strong odour. Even worse, it may result in uneven heating, which would support the growth of dangerous bacteria.
Seafood
Microwave reheating of processed meats can result in the production of toxic chemicals, such as nitrosamines, which can cause cancer.
Processed Meats
