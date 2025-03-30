Mar 30, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

7 foods you can eat during vrat this Chaitra Navratri

Apurwa Amit

Sabudana Khichdi: A dish made from tapioca pearls, often flavored with cumin, green chilies, and peanuts.

Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour) dishes: Use buckwheat flour to make various dishes like parathas, puris, or pancakes.

Makhana (Fox Nuts): Roasted or fried makhana, a light and crunchy snack. It is a perfect snack for Diabetics. It is a non-cereal grown in stagnant waters of wetlands, Pponds, lakes and ditches.

Fruits: All types of fruits are allowed, offering natural sweetness and essential nutrients.

Dry Fruits and Nuts: Almonds, cashews, raisins, and other nuts provide energy and healthy fats.

Lassi or Milkshakes: Dairy products like milk and yogurt are permitted.

 Sweet Potato Dishes: Sweet potatoes can be boiled, baked, or used in various recipes.

