7 foods you should try at bus stands across India

Mar 10, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Aloo Tikki: These crispy potato patties are a popular street food, and they're a great option for a quick and satisfying snack. You can find them at many bus stands across India.
Vada Pav: A deep-fried potato patty served in a bun with a spicy chutney. This is a popular street food in Maharashtra and Mumbai.
Samosas: These crispy, savory pastries filled with potatoes and peas are a must-try. You'll find them everywhere, and they're perfect for a quick bite on the go.
Poha: A light and flavorful breakfast dish made with flattened rice flakes. It's often seasoned with onions, spices, and peanuts.
Idli: Steamed rice cakes that are soft and fluffy. They're often served with sambar and chutneys, and are a staple breakfast food in South India.
Bhel Puri: A tangy and crunchy street food made with puffed rice, vegetables, and chutneys. It's a popular snack option in many parts of India.
Chole Bhature: A popular North Indian dish consisting of chickpeas (chole) in a spicy gravy served with deep-fried bread (bhature).