Mar 10, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

7 foods you should try at bus stands across India

Apurwa Amit

Aloo Tikki:  These crispy potato patties are a popular street food, and they're a great option for a quick and satisfying snack. You can find them at many bus stands across India.

 Vada Pav:  A deep-fried potato patty served in a bun with a spicy chutney. This is a popular street food in Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Samosas:  These crispy, savory pastries filled with potatoes and peas are a must-try. You'll find them everywhere, and they're perfect for a quick bite on the go. 

 Poha:  A light and flavorful breakfast dish made with flattened rice flakes. It's often seasoned with onions, spices, and peanuts. 

Idli:  Steamed rice cakes that are soft and fluffy. They're often served with sambar and chutneys, and are a staple breakfast food in South India. 

Bhel Puri:  A tangy and crunchy street food made with puffed rice, vegetables, and chutneys. It's a popular snack option in many parts of India.

Chole Bhature:  A popular North Indian dish consisting of chickpeas (chole) in a spicy gravy served with deep-fried bread (bhature).  

Next: 8 benefits of coconut water for your skin