7 foods that are high in Vitamin D

A great source of Vitamin D, especially wild-caught varieties, which have higher levels than farmed ones.
The only plant-based source of Vitamin D, particularly those exposed to sunlight, like maitake and portobello.
Contain Vitamin D, though the amount depends on the chicken’s diet and sun exposure.
Milk, yogurt, and cheese are often enriched with Vitamin D to boost intake.
Soy, almond, and oat milk are fortified with Vitamin D, making them good alternatives for vegans.
One of the richest sources of Vitamin D, often consumed as a supplement.
Many breakfast cereals are fortified with Vitamin D, helping to meet daily needs.