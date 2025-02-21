Feb 21, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

7 foods that are high in Vitamin D

Shweta Singh

A great source of Vitamin D, especially wild-caught varieties, which have higher levels than farmed ones.

Salmon

The only plant-based source of Vitamin D, particularly those exposed to sunlight, like maitake and portobello.

Mushrooms

Contain Vitamin D, though the amount depends on the chicken’s diet and sun exposure.

Egg yolks

Milk, yogurt, and cheese are often enriched with Vitamin D to boost intake.

Fortified dairy products

Soy, almond, and oat milk are fortified with Vitamin D, making them good alternatives for vegans.

Fortified plant-based milk

One of the richest sources of Vitamin D, often consumed as a supplement.

Cod liver oil

Many breakfast cereals are fortified with Vitamin D, helping to meet daily needs.

Fortified cereals

Next: 7 benefits of drinking milk with banana