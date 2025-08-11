7 foods British Royal Family never eats, here's why

Aug 11, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
The British royal family follows strict dining rules for health, etiquette and tradition. Here are 7 surprising foods they are not allowed to eat and the reasons behind these restrictions.
Being a royal doesn't only comes with tiaras, palaces and luxury but also strict food rules. From healthy precautions to etiquette traditions, there’s a long list of dishes you’ll never see served at royal's table.
Crabs, prawns, lobsters, and oysters are prohibited at royals table due to the risk of food poisoning and allergies. Royals can’t afford to fall ill, especially during busy tours and public duties.
Garlic is a no-go in royal kitchens, not for health reasons but to avoid bad breath during public engagements. Close conversations with dignitaries call for fresh breath and polite interactions.
King Charles III banned foie gras from all royal residences because of its controversial preparation method, which involves force-feeding ducks or geese.
The royals prefer their meat fully cooked to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. A “better safe than sorry” approach that has been part of royal dining for decades.
The late Queen Elizabeth II avoided serving pasta, rice, or potatoes at formal banquets. Lighter dishes like grilled fish or vegetables were her preference for elegance and health.
When travelling overseas, the royals stick to bottled water to avoid any risk of stomach upset from unfamiliar water sources.
Street food may be tempting, but hygiene concerns mean it’s off the royal menu. Unregulated vendors can pose health risks so its a big NO on royal's table.