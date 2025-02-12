Enhance your Indian cooking with the right tools for authentic flavours and effortless preparation. From spice grinding to perfecting rotis, these essentials make all the difference. Here are 7 essential tools to elevate your Indian cooking!
A little pan for adding flavour to Indian food by tempering spices.
Tadka Pan
Ideal for creating fragrant pastes and grinding fresh spices.
Mortar and Pestle (Sil Batta)
Necessary for preparing Indian flatbreads such as parathas and chapatis.
Chakla Belan (Rolling Board and Pin)
Keeps necessary Indian spices arranged and within easy reach.
Masala Dabba (Spice Box)
Improves the flavour of Indian slow-cooked foods like dals and biryanis.
Handi (Clay or Metal Pot)
Ideal for deep-frying snacks like pakoras and flipping rotis.
Chimta & Jhaara (Tongs & Skimmer)
Perfect for cooking rich curries, stir-frying, and deep-frying.