Are you considering serving seafood at your wedding? Here are 7 crucial tips to guarantee your guests have a delicious seafood experience, from selecting fresh catches to accommodating dietary requirements.
To give your guests the best taste and quality, choose seafood that is fresh and sustainably sourced.
Choose Fresh, High-Quality Seafood
To ensure freshness and save money, base your menu on what's in season.
Consider Seasonal Availability
To accommodate a range of tastes, include a combination of fish, shellfish, and vegetarian substitutes.
Offer a Variety of Options
For guests with dietary restrictions, clearly label seafood dishes and offer non-seafood substitutes.
Be Mindful of Allergies
To preserve its quality, make sure seafood is served quickly and kept at the proper temperature.
Keep It Fresh and Properly Stored
For the ideal pairing, pair seafood dishes with crisp white wines, champagne, or light cocktails.
Pair with the Right Drinks
To guarantee delectable and securely prepared food, pick a caterer with experience in preparing seafood.