7 energising drinks to help you stay awake and focused all day

It's normal to have trouble staying focused during a hectic day, particularly when you're menstruating and your fatigue is more intense. These 7 boosting beverages will keep you focused and awake throughout the day.

With its moderate caffeine content and abundance of antioxidants, green tea helps you stay focused and maintain a consistent level of energy throughout the day.

Green Tea

Black coffee is a traditional go-to for immediate alertness because it improves focus and effectively combats drowsiness.

Black Coffee

Matcha provides calm focus and long-lasting energy without the usual crash thanks to its slow-releasing caffeine and L-theanine.

Matcha Latte

Lemon water is a refreshing and hydrating beverage that increases alertness and revitalises the body, particularly when fatigue begins to set in.

Lemon Water

Coconut water, which is full of electrolytes, keeps you hydrated and energised, making it ideal for overcoming period-related fatigue.

Coconut Water

Without the use of caffeine, a combination of fruit, greens, and protein offers sustained energy and mental clarity.

Protein Smoothie

Herbal teas with ginseng infusions can naturally increase vitality, enhance cognitive function, and lessen daytime fatigue.

Herbal Tea with Ginseng

