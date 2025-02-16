7 effective ways to use flaxseed for hair growth and volume
Muskaan Gupta
Omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients found in flaxseed boost the scalp and naturally increase hair volume and development. Here are 7 efficient ways to use flaxseed to increase the volume and development of your hair.
Apply a mixture of flaxseed gel and aloe vera to your scalp to promote hair development and deep nourishing.
Flaxseed Hair Mask
To increase blood flow and fortify hair follicles, massage warm flaxseed oil inside your scalp.
Flaxseed Oil Massage
To nourish hair strands and lessen hair loss, rinse your hair with water enriched with flaxseed.
Flaxseed Water Rinse
For an incredibly nutritious treatment that enhances thickness and inhibits breaking, mix flaxseed oil with coconut oil.
Flaxseed and Coconut Oil Blend
Smoothies are a great way to incorporate ground flaxseeds into your diet for internal nourishment and healthy hair growth.
Flaxseed Smoothies
Use flaxseed gel as a leave-in serum to improve hair volume, add shine, and manage frizz.
Flaxseed Hair Serum
Make your own flaxseed gel, a natural hair style product that adds volume and encourages growth.
Flaxseed Gel for Styling
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.