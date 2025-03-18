Mar 18, 2025, 07:06 AM IST
7 easy ways to get rid from lizards at home naturally
Are you sick of having lizards invade your house? To keep them away safely, try natural and efficient solutions. Here are 7 simple ways to keep your home pest-free and get rid of lizards naturally!
Place slices of onion or garlic cloves in corners; the strong smell deters lizards.
Use Garlic and Onion
To keep lizards away from hiding places, mix black pepper with water and spray.
Pepper Spray
Placing eggshells around the house deters lizards because they don't like the smell.
Eggshells
Combine tobacco and coffee powder, form into tiny balls, and scatter them in places where lizards are common.
Coffee and Tobacco Balls
Store them in cupboards and corners; their potent scent serves as a natural lizard repellent.
Naphthalene Balls
Lizards become sluggish when sprayed with cold water, which facilitates their removal.
Cold Water Spray
Frequent cleaning lessens the presence of lizards by getting rid of insects, which provide them with food.
Keep Your Home Clean
