Apr 7, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
7 easy steps to grow dragon fruit in a garden pot
Muskaan Gupta
It's not as hard as you might think to grow dragon fruit at home! It grows well in pots if the proper conditions are met. To grow dragon fruit in a garden pot, follow these 7 simple steps.
To encourage root development and avoid waterlogging, choose a sizable pot with drainage holes that are at least 40 cm deep.
Choose the Right Pot
Use compost and sandy soil or a cactus mix. Because dragon fruit roots rot easily in soggy soil, proper drainage is essential.
Prepare Well-Draining Soil
Use compost and sandy soil or a cactus mix. Because dragon fruit roots rot easily in soggy soil, proper drainage is essential.
Plant a Healthy Cutting
Install a wooden stake or a strong trellis. Being a climbing cactus, dragon fruit requires support as it gets heavier and taller.
Plant a Healthy Cutting
The pot should be placed in a sunny area. For optimal growth and fruiting, dragon fruit requires a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight per day.
Ensure Full Sunlight
When the top inch of soil feels dry, water. In order to avoid root rot, dragon fruit prefers slightly dry conditions, so avoid overwatering.
Water Properly
Throughout the growing season, apply a balanced fertiliser once a month. Reduce overgrowth to promote airflow and boost fruit yield.
Feed and Prune Regularly
Throughout the growing season, apply a balanced fertiliser once a month. Reduce overgrowth to promote airflow and boost fruit yield.
Next:
8 simple habits for a healthier mind
Click To More..