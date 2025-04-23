7 easy home remedies to remove neck tan this summer
Muskaan Gupta
A common summertime concern brought on by sun exposure and a lack of attention to skincare routines is neck tanning. The glow of your skin can be restored with the aid of these natural remedies. This summer, try 7 simple home remedies to get rid of a neck tan.
Apply a mixture of honey and fresh lemon juice to the neck. Rinse after 15 minutes. It moisturises and lightens naturally.
Lemon and Honey Pack
Add the grated cucumber to the rose water. To effectively soothe skin and lessen tanning, apply this cooling blend to the neck once a day.
Cucumber and Rose Water
Put some fresh tomato pulp on your neck. In addition to providing antioxidants to the skin, its natural bleaching qualities aid in tan removal.
Tomato Pulp
Add a pinch of turmeric to the yoghurt. After applying, take a 20-minute break. This pack evens out skin tone and lightens tan.
Yoghurt and Turmeric Paste
Before going to bed, apply pure aloe vera gel to your neck. Its calming, anti-inflammatory qualities help to restore sun damage and progressively lessen tanning.
Aloe Vera Gel
To make a paste, combine gramme flour and raw milk. To exfoliate and get rid of dead, tanned skin, gently scrub your neck with it.
Gram Flour and Milk
Using a cotton ball, apply freshly extracted potato juice to your neck. It helps lighten and brighten tanned areas because it is high in enzymes.