7 easy and delicious dishes you can make with spinach
Muskaan Gupta
A nutrient-dense, adaptable green, spinach enhances any dish with flavour and health advantages. It adds flavour to everything, from light salads to hearty curries. Here are 7 tasty and simple recipes that you can prepare using spinach!
A healthy start to the day with a protein-rich breakfast consisting of fresh spinach, melted cheese, and fluffy eggs.
Spinach and Cheese Omelette
A rich and nutritious dish, this soup is made with blended spinach, cream, and mild spices. It is warm and comforting.
Creamy Spinach Soup
Garlic, butter, and a touch of lemon are sautéed with spinach to create a quick and flavourful side dish.
Garlic Butter Spinach
Soft paneer cubes cooked in a creamy, spiced spinach gravy are a staple of this traditional Indian dish.
Spinach and Paneer Curry (Palak Paneer)
Ideal for breakfast or lunch, this filling flatbread is made with cheese and seasoned spinach.
Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Paratha
Spinach and Chickpea Salad
For a tasty and filling supper, try this cheesy baked pasta dish with spinach, garlic, and a creamy sauce.