Feb 26, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Are you also dealing with acne and have acne-prone skin? Here are some simple and amazing DIY face mask recipes that will help in relief from acne and blemishes.
Our skin has pores that can become clogged with sebum, dead skin cells, dirt and grime leading to a condition known as acne. While most common among teenagers and young adults, acne can also affect adults.
A fan-favorite since decades, Aloe Vera is a trusted skin-treating emollient, owing to its anti-bacterial and refreshing properties. Aloe Vera gel can be used topically or combined with a host of ingredients to create multi-functional masks, cleansers or exfoliators. Being naturally calming and cooling, Aloe Vera soothes and calms irritated skin while also cleansing pores and mitigating acne-causing bacteria.
Multani Mitti is arguably the most common face masks for acne scars in South-Asian households. This clay-textured soil is an ancient anti-acne recipe with an array of benefits. It is used as a mask to treat acne, brighten the skin complexion, reduce pigmentation, cleanse the skin, and control excess oil production.
Turns out you can use mashed Bananas for more than just baked goods! A Banana face masks for acne scars is a nutrient-rich blend that nourishes the skin, while also soothing inflammation and irritation. Loaded with Potassium and Vitamin C, Bananas help brighten the skin, promote collagen production, and treat breakouts.
Praised by moms and grandmoms for generations, the detoxifying Neem face mask is a truly effective organic approach to skincare. Neem is rich in antioxidants and possesses antibacterial and healing properties, making it an Ayurvedic superfood.
A social-media favorite beauty ingredient, Oatmeal is a must-have for those with acne-prone skin.
Vitamin E is a powerful immune system booster when taken orally, which also makes it great for treating and preventing stubborn acne-prone skin. But the benefits don’t end there. When Vitamin E oil is applied directly to your skin, over time, it can help reduce the appearance of stubborn acne scars.
Believe it or not, baking soda is one of the most versatile cleansing agents you can buy. You can use it to clean your counters, your dishes, your teeth, and even your skin. Who would have guessed?