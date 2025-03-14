7 differences between bhang, ganja and charas you need to know

Mar 14, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Bhang is a drink made from cannabis leaves and flowers, while ganja is smoked cannabis flowers and charas is hand-rubbed cannabis resin.
Charas is considered the most potent, followed by ganja, and then bhang.
Bhang has a sweet, milky flavor, while ganja has a strong, pungent smell. Charas has a distinct, earthy aroma.
Bhang is said to produce a more relaxed, euphoric effect, while ganja can produce a more intense, psychoactive effect. Charas can produce a strong, sedative effect.
Ganja typically contains more THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) than bhang, while charas contains a higher concentration of THC and other cannabinoids.
The legality of bhang, ganja, and charas varies by country and region. In India, bhang is legal in some states, while ganja and charas are illegal.
Bhang has cultural and religious significance in India, particularly during the Holi festival. Ganja and charas also have cultural significance in various parts of the world.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports