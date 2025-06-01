Jun 1, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
7 delicious ways to add fruit jam to your breakfast
Muskaan Gupta
One easy way to add natural sweetness and vibrant flavour to your mornings is to include fruit jam in your breakfast. Here are 7 delicious ways to start your day with fruit jam.
A classic choice that naturally sweetens wholegrain toast and supports butter or cream cheese for depth is fruit jam.
Spread on Wholegrain Toast
To quickly add flavour and satisfy your sweet tooth without using refined sugar, mix a spoonful of fruit jam into plain yoghurt.
Swirled into Yoghurt
To add a fruity taste and make your bowl more colourful and cosy, stir a dollop of jam into warm porridge.
Topping for Porridge
Jam can be used as a tasty filling for crêpes or as a topping for pancakes; it's easy, filling, and ideal for weekend brunches as well as hectic mornings.
Filling in Crêpes or Pancakes
For a taste boost that goes well with the fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds in your morning jar, incorporate jam into your overnight oats.
Stirred into Overnight Oats
Layer granola, yoghurt, fruit, and a swirl of jam to create a colourful breakfast parfait that is both visually appealing and delicious.
Layered in Breakfast Parfaits
Fruit jam can be brushed over warm pastries, such as croissants or brioche, to create a glossy, fruity glaze that enhances flavour and appearance.
Glazed on Breakfast Pastries
