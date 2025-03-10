Mar 10, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

7 delicious ways to add banana to your morning routine

Muskaan Gupta

A nutritious and adaptable fruit, bananas are simple to include in your morning routine for a nutritious start to the day. They can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, from pancakes to smoothies. Here are 7 delectable ways to incorporate bananas into your daily routine.

To make a nutrient-rich bowl with granola on top, blend a ripe banana with Greek yoghurt, almond milk, and your favourite fruits.

Banana Smoothie Bowl

Spread wholemeal toast with mashed banana, then top with honey and a dash of cinnamon.

Mashed Banana on Toast

Add the sliced banana, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a pinch of cinnamon to your hot oats.

Banana Oatmeal

For a naturally sweet take on a traditional breakfast, incorporate mashed banana into your pancake batter.

Banana Pancakes

For a quick and easy snack, make nutritious banana muffins with wholegrain flour and a few nuts.

Banana Muffins

Put banana slices, peanut butter spread, and chia seeds on top of a wholemeal wrap.

Banana & Peanut Butter Wrap

Add the banana, chia seeds and almond milk; let it sit overnight; in the morning, enjoy a cool custard.

Banana Chia Pudding

