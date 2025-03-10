7 delicious ways to add banana to your morning routine
Muskaan Gupta
A nutritious and adaptable fruit, bananas are simple to include in your morning routine for a nutritious start to the day. They can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, from pancakes to smoothies. Here are 7 delectable ways to incorporate bananas into your daily routine.
To make a nutrient-rich bowl with granola on top, blend a ripe banana with Greek yoghurt, almond milk, and your favourite fruits.
Banana Smoothie Bowl
Spread wholemeal toast with mashed banana, then top with honey and a dash of cinnamon.
Mashed Banana on Toast
Add the sliced banana, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a pinch of cinnamon to your hot oats.
Banana Oatmeal
For a naturally sweet take on a traditional breakfast, incorporate mashed banana into your pancake batter.
Banana Pancakes
For a quick and easy snack, make nutritious banana muffins with wholegrain flour and a few nuts.
Banana Muffins
Put banana slices, peanut butter spread, and chia seeds on top of a wholemeal wrap.
Banana & Peanut Butter Wrap
Add the banana, chia seeds and almond milk; let it sit overnight; in the morning, enjoy a cool custard.