7 delicious mocktails that don't need alcohol

Tangy passionfruit pulp muddled with fresh basil leaves, lime juice, and a splash of soda. A tropical twist with herbal freshness.
Lychee juice mixed with rose water, lemon juice, and soda. Floral, sweet, and oh-so-refreshing, perfect for a luxe brunch.
Tamarind pulp shaken with lime juice, honey, and a pinch of red chilli powder. Topped with soda and served with a salt-chilli rim.
Dragon fruit blended with orange and lemon juice, finished with tonic water. A vibrant pink drink with a citrus punch.
Tender coconut water infused with kaffir lime leaves and a dash of lemon juice. Light, fragrant, and calming.
Blueberry puree stirred with lavender syrup and lemon juice, topped with sparkling water. Elegant and Instagram-worthy.
Guava juice with a generous sprinkle of chaat masala, lime, and mint. Sweet, spicy, and uniquely Indian.