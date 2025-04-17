Apr 17, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

7 delicious mocktails that don't need alcohol

Shweta Singh

Tangy passionfruit pulp muddled with fresh basil leaves, lime juice, and a splash of soda. A tropical twist with herbal freshness.

Passionfruit Basil Smash

Lychee juice mixed with rose water, lemon juice, and soda. Floral, sweet, and oh-so-refreshing, perfect for a luxe brunch.

Lychee Rose Delight

Tamarind pulp shaken with lime juice, honey, and a pinch of red chilli powder. Topped with soda and served with a salt-chilli rim.

Tamarind Chili Cooler

Dragon fruit blended with orange and lemon juice, finished with tonic water. A vibrant pink drink with a citrus punch.

Dragon Fruit Citrus Sparkle

Tender coconut water infused with kaffir lime leaves and a dash of lemon juice. Light, fragrant, and calming.

Coconut Kaffir Lime Refresher

Blueberry puree stirred with lavender syrup and lemon juice, topped with sparkling water. Elegant and Instagram-worthy.

Blueberry Lavender Fizz

Guava juice with a generous sprinkle of chaat masala, lime, and mint. Sweet, spicy, and uniquely Indian.

Blueberry Lavender Guava Chaat Masala Mocktail

