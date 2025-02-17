7 delicious fruit chutneys to elevate your meals

Fruit chutneys effortlessly enhance flavours by adding the ideal balance of sweetness and spice to any dish. These mixes, which range from apple to mango, are a must-try. These 7 delightful fruit chutneys will add flair to your meals.
A balanced combination of spicy, tangy, and sweet flavours that go well with grilled meats and curries.
Mango Chutney
A warm, cinnamon-and-clove-infused chutney that goes well with sandwiches, roasted meats, and cheese.
Apple Chutney
A sweet and spicy tropical treat that goes well with seafood and barbecued foods.
Pineapple Chutney
This chutney, which is rich and slightly tart, goes well with cheeses, roasted poultry, and spicy foods.
Plum Chutney
A tart and slightly sweet chutney that goes well with toast, grilled pork, or even chicken.
Peach Chutney
Enjoyed as a sandwich spread or with cheese platters or turkey, this tangy and festive chutney is loved.
Cranberry Chutney
Its deep, rich flavour and natural sweetness make it the perfect accompaniment to cheese boards and gourmet meals.