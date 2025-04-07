7 common sunscreen mistakes you need to avoid

Sunscreen is crucial for skin protection, but common mistakes can make it less effective. Here are 7 typical sunscreen errors you should steer clear of for improved sun protection, from improper use to missed areas!
Apply a generous amount to cover all exposed skin because using too little will reduce protection.
Not Applying Enough Sunscreen
Even when the sun isn't visible, sunscreen is still necessary because UV rays can pass through clouds.
Skipping Sunscreen on Cloudy Days
Sweat and water cause sunscreen to wear off, so reapply every two hours to maintain protection.
Forgetting to Reapply
Make sure you cover all the areas that are often ignored, such as the lips, hands, feet, neck, and ears.
Missing Key Areas
Always check the date before applying sunscreen because it loses its effectiveness after that.
Using Expired Sunscreen
Apply sunscreen before going outside because it takes 15 to 30 minutes for it to absorb.
Applying Sunscreen Just Before Going Out
For complete UV protection, hats, sunglasses, and protective clothes should be worn in addition to sunscreen.