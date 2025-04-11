Apr 11, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
7 common lunch foods that secretly lead to weight gain
Despite their clear harmlessness, many lunchtime favourites may be subtly gaining weight over time. Making an informed decision is crucial. These 7 typical lunch items covertly cause weight gain.
Creamy sauces, which are high in calories and saturated fats, can cause weight gain and fat storage very quickly.
Creamy Pasta
You consume more trans fats and calories from deep-fried foods than your body requires.
Fried Snacks
These beverages encourage your body to store more fat by raising insulin levels and adding empty calories.
Sugary Soft Drinks
These meals encourage water retention and excessive calorie intake without satiety because they are high in fat and sodium.
Cheesy Fast Food Burgers
Oily or cream-based dressings can unknowingly turn a nutritious salad into a calorie bomb.
Heavy Salad Dressings
White bread's refined carbohydrates raise blood sugar, which causes cravings and belly fat to accumulate.
White Bread Sandwiches
These juices, which are frequently high in sugar and low in fibre, raise insulin levels and eventually cause weight gain.
Packaged Fruit Juices
