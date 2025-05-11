May 11, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
7 colour-stemmed plants that will transform your garden aesthetics
Muskaan Gupta
Vibrant-stemmed plants that provide year-round visual interest can give your garden an unexpected burst of colour. These 7 colourful plants will completely change the look of your garden.
In the winter, this eye-catching shrub's bright red stems add a splash of colour to bare gardens and contrast beautifully with snow or quiet foliage.
Redtwig Dogwood (Cornus sericea)
Known as the coral bark maple, it adds seasonal interest to gardens with its vibrant red-pink winter stems that contrast with its golden autumn foliage.
Japanese Maple ‘Sango Kaku’
Rainbow chard is a decorative and edible plant with red, yellow, orange and pink stems that makes a vibrant and nourishing garden bed.
Rainbow Chard (Beta vulgaris)
This perennial gives shaded borders and woodland-style gardens contrast and brightness with its colourful red stems and striking foliage.
Coral Bells (Heuchera ‘Fire Alarm’)
The fiery orange-yellow stems of this quickly growing willow add colour to drab areas and stand out against the gloomy winter skies.
Willow ‘Flame’ (Salix alba var. vitellina)
This clump-forming bamboo adds a touch of structure and exotic beauty to gardens with its graceful purple-red canes and fine green leaves.
Bamboo ‘Fargesia nitida’
Its neon-bright yellow, red and pink stems are another type of chard that provides a consistent supply of leafy greens in addition to aesthetic appeal.
Swiss Chard ‘Bright Lights’
